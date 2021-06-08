PEAK6 InsurTech To Acquire Team Focus, Parent Company of MacNeill Group

CHICAGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK6 today announced that its insurance operations subsidiary, PEAK6 InsurTech, will acquire Team Focus Insurance Group , a Sunrise, Fla.-based insurance provider whose businesses and brands are dedicated to serving the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Team Focus is most widely known for its Managing General Agency (MGA) MacNeill Group. Its other activities include customized business solutions and technology offerings for agents and carriers in the P&C space, and an insurance carrier that issues P&C policies regionally.



This acquisition, which will follow PEAK6’s 2018 acquisition of National Flood Services, will expand PEAK6’s insurance services offerings in the P&C space, including by providing a channel to distribute new private flood insurance products.

“Team Focus Insurance Group’s technology is robust, functionally superior, and backed by a team with several decades of proven experience,” said Deb Franklin , managing director of PEAK6 InsurTech. “We see enormous potential in their core offering and, combined with our demonstrated expertise in technology and insurance services, our entities are a perfect complement to enable rapid scale into new markets.”

PEAK6 InsurTech will leverage Team Focus Insurance Group’s customized service offerings and policy management system, PolicyPort – a cloud-based platform that drives profits for insurance carriers and MGAs via self-service digital portals, proactive risk management tools, smart underwriting, and speed-to-market capabilities for the marketplace and investor community.

“We’re excited to expand our insurance offerings,” said Jenny Just, co-founder and managing partner of PEAK6. “Today’s insurance market is volatile, particularly in Florida, but in that uncertainty we see tremendous potential. We are excited to grow Team Focus under the strong leadership of President and CEO Kevin Tromer, who will have an equity stake in PEAK6 InsurTech.”

In 2018, PEAK6 acquired National Flood Services , a technology-first flood insurance solution provider that was recently appointed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Direct Servicing Agent. National Flood Services is a leader in flood insurance, managing over $1.4 billion of annual premiums and more than 1.5 million policies, in partnership with the FEMA and Write Your Own (WYO) carriers.

The Team Focus acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Waller Helms Advisors has served as financial advisor to Team Focus.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company’s first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading, and over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes, and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses.

PEAK6’s core brands include PEAK6 Capital Management, Apex Fintech Solutions, National Flood Services and Evil Geniuses. Learn more at PEAK6.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Team Focus Insurance Group (Team Focus)

Team Focus Insurance Group (Team Focus) is the parent company to a lineup of eight businesses and brands, and has almost 400 professionals dedicated to serving the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Most prominently, Team Focus subsidiaries include MacNeill Group, Focus Technologies, Focus Insurance Services, and Capacity Insurance Company. Putting more than 75 years of insurance experience to work, Team Focus is a vision and mission-based company dedicated to “Ensuring Your Success,” whether it be clients, partners, agents, team members or policyholders. For more information about Team Focus, please contact Charles Baumberger at (954) 331-4810 or visit the company's website at www.teamfocusins.com.

