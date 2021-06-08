English Lithuanian

The management of “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, AB (hereinafter – the Company) decided in their meeting of the 7th of June, 2021 to offer the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to consider the matter regarding the delisting of the Company’s shares from trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius, AB and discontinuation of the execution of their offering to the public. The notice on the convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as well as the draft decisions have been published in accordance with the procedure established by legislation1. The announcement of the Company’s Management Board of its intention to delist the Company’s shares from trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius, AB and to discontinue to offer the shares to the public is also provided.













































G.Keliauskas

+ 370 444 22208







1 https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b396be42f698f2f2098b1e1aea249bd5b&lang=lt









Attachment