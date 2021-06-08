The global explosion-proof lighting market size is estimated to be USD 340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach 471 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Explosion-proof Lighting Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Type, Light Source, Safety Rating, Hazardous Location, End-user Industry And Region – Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06071888/?utm_source=GNW



COVID-19 sent both demand side and supply side shocks across the global economy.Leading explosion-proof lighting product providers, such as Eaton (Ireland) and Hubbell (US), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic.



Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 10% and 12%, respectively, in their 2020 full-year revenue compared to the previous year.The impact of COVID-19 may last until 2021.



The situation is almost similar in both emerging and developed economies.As of April 2021, India and the US became the worst COVID-hit countries.



Several oil & gas projects in the above-mentioned countries were delayed because of the decline in fuel and energy demand from various end-user industries. With the decrease in fuel and energy demand, it is estimated that there would be negligible investments from the oil & gas players toward updating industrial facilities with energy-efficient explosion-proof lights.



LEDs: The fastest growing light source segment of the explosion-proof lighting market.



LEDs are the most energy-efficient lighting options which can help drastically reduce the overall operating cost in industrial facilities.Additionally, LEDs can be easily operated in extreme hot and cold environments as they are less sensitive to temperature as compared with other lighting technologies.



Furthermore, the increasing number of industrial facilities is expected to influence the penetration of LEDs for explosion-proof lighting application and will propel the growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Zone 2: The largest segment of explosion-proof lighting market, by hazardous location.



The Zone 2 segment of the explosion-proof lighting market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for Zone 2 explosion-proof lights in potentially explosive industrial environments existing in industries such as oil & gas and chemicals.The rise in offshore exploration and expansion projects in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Norway, and Saudi Arabia, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



Additionally, increasing investments in the chemical industry of Canada, Germany, and India to create new growth prospects for the explosion-proof lighting market.



North America dominated the explosion-proof lighting market, globally, by market share, in 2020

Based on region, North America dominated the explosion-proof lighting market in 2020.The commanding position of North America can be contributed to the presence of leading market players such as Emerson (US), Hubbell (US), and GE Current (US). These players together account for a market share of more than 30%. Additionally, a large number of companies are focusing on the exploration and production of oil & gas assets in the region. Therefore, the demand for explosion-proof lighting is expected to increase due to extensive expansion activities being undertaken by leading oil & gas players such as Chevron (US) and ExxonMobil (US). Furthermore, strict government regulations regarding employee safety and the phase-out of conventional lighting systems are fueling the demand for expensive explosion-proof LED lighting systems.



Major players profiled in this report:

The explosion-proof lighting market is dominated by key global established players such as Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Hubbell (US), Emerson (US), Signify (Netherlands), GE Current (US), Glamox (Norway), Phoenix Lighting (US), R. STAHL (Germany), and Larson Electronics (US).



