Georgia State to Offer Online Master of Actuarial Science Program in Fall 2021

Atlanta, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting fall 2021, the Department of Risk Management & Insurance (RMI) at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business will offer its highly regarded Master of Actuarial Science (MAS) degree online, allowing working professionals from any location to study at the school ranked first in North America for actuarial science research. Robinson will continue to offer its in-person MAS.

Actuaries use mathematics, statistics, and financial theory to analyze the costs of risk and uncertainty. Most actuaries work for insurance companies in a thriving job market with high salaries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in the field will grow 18 percent through the decade ending in 2029, compared to an average growth rate of four percent for all occupations. According to annual salary surveys conducted by actuarial recruiting firm DW Simpson, actuaries who attain designation as a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, can expect to earn more than $200,000 annually.

Georgia State, which is designated a Center of Actuarial Excellence by the Society of Actuaries, designed its online MAS for individuals with strong quantitative skills who want to transition into actuarial careers. Coming from fields like engineering, math, or education, professionals can take the program part time and complete their degree within two years.

The program provides students with the knowledge, tools, and models needed to work as an actuary, and the STEM-designated curriculum covers coding, statistics/econometrics, and advanced topics including predictive risk analytics. An insurtech course introduces students to the ways in which new technology is changing the pricing, products, and processes in insurance markets.

“Georgia State is a leader in actuarial science,” said RMI Chair Stephen Shore. “Students get the benefit of an outstanding education, mentoring and advising, as well as opportunities to connect with leading actuarial employers. Given the tremendous need for people with actuarial skills and the preeminent position of Robinson as a leader in actuarial science, we anticipate strong interest in our online MAS.”

To complete the 30-credit-hour program, online students would typically take two courses per semester over five semesters, finishing their degree in 21-24 months. Learn more at: https://robinson.gsu.edu/mas.

About the Department of Risk Management & Insurance

Georgia State University’s nationally ranked Department of Risk Management & Insurance (RMI) in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business is a world leader in risk management scholarship and education with one of the largest research faculties and doctoral programs in the world. Its accolades include: #4 among undergraduate RMI programs nationally by U.S. News & World Report, #1 in actuarial science research productivity among North American business schools by the University of Nebraska—Lincoln, designated a Center for Actuarial Excellence (Society of Actuaries), and designated a Global Center of Insurance Excellence (International Insurance Society).

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 8th among accredited U.S. business colleges for graduate enrollment, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than any other U.S. institution. Learn more at www.robinson.gsu.edu.

Attachment