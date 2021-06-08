Inline Metrology Market to Hit USD 892.7 Million by 2026 Growing At a 15.1% CAGR | Global Inline Metrology Market Analysis by Product, Application, and Region

﻿Pune, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Analysis.

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global inline metrology market size to reach USD 892.7 million, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020–2026 (forecast period).

Inline metrology refers to automated, reliable, and non-destructive measurements of parts and equipment in a production line in motion. The growing automation and rising throughput of manufacturing lines have given rise to the need for efficient quality control and rapid inline metrology systems for data acquisition and statistical data analysis. Inline metrology systems are commonly used to manufacture photovoltaics, OLED/OPV, displays, touch panels, and glass coatings. Quality control processes break down into two distinct environments—metrology laboratories where first, article parts are digitized off-line, usually using contact-based solutions, and factories where parts are checked in fast-moving inline processes using non-contact optical methods. Speed is one of the key differentiators between metrology and inline inspection environments. Inline inspection requires a non-contact scan of the targets. Laser triangulation and structured light 3D sensors are the most common solutions for digitization.

Growing spending on research and development activities for automation technologies and the increasing adoption of smart 3D sensors worldwide are some of the major factors driving the growth of the inline metrology market. The rising demand for customized solutions by automotive manufacturers creates opportunities for companies in the market to achieve a strong customer base.

Manufacturers have been concentrating on the development of new products for particular applications, as there are varying demands depending on utilization. There is a boom in the use of inline metrology in applications such as touch panels, photovoltaics, displays, OLED/OPV, glass coating, and other for devices in the electronics industry. It can control the industrial thin-film production process by non-contact measurements. These inline metrology systems can also be customized.

However, high set-up costs and lack of expertise could reduce the growth of the inline metrology market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10235

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Inline Metrology Market

The global market outlook for inline metrology was greatly affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Global factories have struggled to manufacture products involving inline metrology and to build or upgrade current inline metrology processes as workers have remained in their homes, which have also disrupted the global supply chain. The effect of COVID-19 on inline metrology market trends is temporary as the production and supply chain is stalled. As the condition improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products will steadily increase. This will give companies the opportunity to think about ways to increase production, research on technologies, and improve existing products.

Market Segmentation

The global inline metrology industry has been segmented based on the product, application, and vertical.

By product, the global inline metrology market has been segmented into coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical scanners, machine vision systems, multisensor measuring systems, laser trackers, and others.

By application, the global inline metrology market has been segmented into quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, and others.

By vertical, the global inline metrology market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, energy & power, and others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on inline metrology Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/inline-metrologys-market-10235

Regional Analysis

By region, the global inline metrology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to lead the global market

North America led the global market in 2019 and is predicted to remain dominant over the projected period. The growing adoption of AI and IoT technologies, together with the rising integration of automation in manufacturing facilities, is expected to drive the market in this region.

APAC to witness the fastest growth rate

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. There are numerous automobile and electronics manufacturing plants in the region where inline metrology systems are used for quality control inspections. As a result, demand for inline metrology solutions is expected to develop rapidly in this region.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10235

Competitive Landscape

Notable Players of The Global Inline Metrology Market Are:

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Faro Technologies (US)

Nikon Metrology, Inc. (US)

Renishaw plc (UK)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

KLA-Tencor (US)

Jenoptik Group (Germany)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

Ametek, Inc. (US)

QIS Metrologies AB (Sweden)

Perceptron (US)

Cognex Corporation (US)

LMI Technologies (Canada)

Inline Metrology Solutions (US)

SYNERGX Technologies Inc. (Canada)

WENZEL Präzision GmbH (Germany)

Metrologic Group (France)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Fraunhofer Ise (Germany)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Dwfritz Automation, Inc. (US)

Discover More Research Reports on Consumer Electronic Devices, By Market Research Future

Industry News

In August 2020, Mitutoyo America Corporation extended its range of Custom Solutions by offering "end-to-end solutions" for all its customers' needs. These solutions also allowed the company to deliver customized products and advanced technology for specific applications. Custom Solutions provides a wide range of services and capabilities, including customization of sensors and inline inspection, designing and building custom fixtures, sensors, part loading/holding systems, optics, algorithms, firmware, user software, and fully automated and closed-loop solutions to integrate precision measurement and inspection into the company's manufacturing process.

In September 2020, Perceptron (U.S.), being the leader of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate machine measuring, announced its final agreement to be acquired by the world's leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, Atlas Copco.

Browse Related Reports

Global Metrology Market Research Report: By Type (Industrial Metrology, Scientific Metrology and other Metrology) by Product (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS) and other Metrology Products) By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Energy & Aerospace, Manufacturing and Consumer Electronics) - Forecast till 2027

Nanometrology Market Research Report by Application (Food industry, energy industry, computer science, transport industry) by product type (Microscope, sieves, chemical characterization, others) by techniques (XPS, spectroscopy) - Global Forecast to 2027

Global 3D Metrology Market Research Report: Information By Component (Hardware, Software and Service), By Product (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Automated Optical Inspection and Form Measurement), By Application (Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation and others), By End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Architecture & Construction, Medical, Electronics, Energy & Power, Heavy Machinery Industry, Mining and others) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter