The global interventional radiology products market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interventional Radiology Products Market by type, Procedure Type, Applications - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04616923/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, high cost and inaccessibility of advanced therapeutics may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The interventional radiology products market is segmented based on type, procedure, application, and region.



Stentssegmentis expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the interventional radiology products market is segmented into catheters, stents, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, angioplasty balloons, thrombectomy systems, embolization devices, biopsy needles, accessories (contrast media, guidewires, balloon inflation devices, and other accessories), and other interventional radiology products (bone cements, nephrostomy tubes, and gastrostomy tubes).Stents account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases and cancer and the growing number of angioplasty procedures performed globally.



Angiographysegment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on procedure, interventional radiology products can be segmented into angioplasty, angiography, embolization, thrombolysis, biopsy & drainage, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other procedures (biliary drainage, fallopian tube recanalization, cholecystectomy, and radiofrequency ablation).Angiography account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of CVD.



Cardiology segment holds highest market share during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on applications, interventional radiology products can be segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, and other applications (pulmonary and gynecology).Cardiology account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of CVD across the globe.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global interventional radiology products market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World.In 2020, North America dominated the global interventional radiology products market, followed by Europe.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of key players in the region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type -Tier 1: 70%, and Tier 2: 30%

• By Designation - C-level:33%, D-level:40%, and Others:27%

• By Region - North America:36%, Europe:28%, Asia Pacific:19%, and Rest of the World: 17%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Abbott (US)

• Cardinal Health (US)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Stryker (US)

• Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan)

• Cook Medical (US)

• Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)

• Teleflex Incorporated (US)

• iVascular S.L.U. (Spain)

• Penumbra, Inc. (US)

• BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

• ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Palex Medical (Spain)

• UreSil, LLC (US)

• Alvimedica (Turkey)

• Cardionovum GmbH (Germany)

• SMT (India)

• Medinol Ltd. (Israel)

• Comed B.V. (Netherlands)

• SCITECH (Brazil)

• Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

• Rontis (Switzerland)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global interventional radiology proceduresmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such astype, procedure, applicationand region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints,opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total interventional radiology procedures market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on interventional radiology procedures offered by the top 26 players in the interventional radiology procedures market. The report analyses the interventional radiology proceduresmarket by product, type, technology, materialand region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various interventional radiology proceduresacross key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the interventional radiology proceduresmarket.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the interventional radiology proceduresmarket.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04616923/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________