Comedian, Actor & Restaurateur George Lopez Rolls Out Delivery-only Taquerias Nationwide Today Through Partnership with Virtual Restaurant Leader Nextbite

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Lopez --comedian, television and film actor, talk show host, author and restaurateur --today rolled out his delivery-only taquerias through a partnership with virtual restaurant leader Nextbite . His “bad-ass” street tacos are now available in more than 80 locations nationwide, including in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle.



Available through Nextbite restaurant partners as delivery-only, the George Lopez taco menu features tender and slow-cooked meats, flavorful toppings and salsa sauces, for a delicious and authentic George-driven taco experience. The virtual taqueria menu features street taco combos, family packs, sides and drinks like Mexican Coke and Jarritos.

Offering two styles of tacos, La Chingona and La Mas Cabrona, George Lopez Tacos will arrive deconstructed, allowing customers to build their taco to their own preference. Meat options include Pork Carnitas, Chicken Tinga and Beef Ranchero Verde. Sides include chips and salsa or guacamole and churro bites. More information on the tacos is available at: LopezTacos.com .

“I’m excited for people across the country to have the chance to taste my favorite recipes delivered directly to their door,” said George Lopez. “I really love that Nextbite is helping small businesses like local family-owned restaurants bring in more revenue and thrive by fulfilling the orders for George Lopez Tacos.”

With Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution for George Lopez, it seamlessly connects restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates and Grubhub. Local restaurant owners that are interested in becoming a restaurant partner for George Lopez Tacos can learn more and sign up on its website at Nextbite .

“We had a lot of fun creating this menu together and think customers will love the delicious taqueria choices,” said Alex Canter, CEO and founder of Nextbite. “The food is really authentic to George and even includes his favorite dessert, churro bites.”

Canter added, “In a time where restaurants are still facing many COVID-related challenges, restaurant partners welcome the collaboration and opportunity to add these new George Lopez delivery-only tacos for another source of revenue using their existing restaurant capacity and labor.”

About George Lopez

George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television. He co-created and starred in Warner Bros Television’s groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit in syndication with broadcast stations and cable’s Nick at Night, ranking as one of the top 20 weekly programs in syndication.

Lopez most recently was seen in his Netflix original comedy special “We’ll Do It For Half.” He also has four HBO comedy specials to his credit. His feature film credits include Walking With Herb, No Man’s Land, El Chicano, Spare Parts, Valentine’s Day, Swing Vote, Henry Poole is Here, Balls of Fury, The Spy Next Door, The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lava Girl, and Real Women Have Curves.

Lopez’s autobiography, Why You Crying? appeared in the top 20 of the New York Times Best Seller list. In 2014 he penned his memoir, I’m Not Gonna Lie and Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50.

In 2006 Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Time Magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. Cofounded by Alex Canter in 2017, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs a proven ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently announced the close of its $120M funding round led by SoftBank. Nextbite/Ordermark was recently named a best workplace for 2021 by INC.

