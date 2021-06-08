SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JCS, KSU, DSSI, AMRB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to the sale of the company. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com