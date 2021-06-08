Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2021

Valoe Corporation has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, withdrawn EUR 250,000 of the fifth convertible notes tranche and issued to Winance in total 250 convertible notes and in total 416,667 warrants related thereto.



