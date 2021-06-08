AAAC Wildlife Removal of Pensacola: Top 4 Nuisance Animals in Pensacola And How to Remove Them (Including Racoons and Bats)

Pace, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Pensacola residents, nature is a part of life. However, when nature invades your life, your home, or your business, causes damage, produces toxic excrement, or even poses a danger to your wellbeing, then it’s time to arrange a removal.

AAAC Wildlife Removal of Pensacola are the specialist wildlife removal Pensacola experts who service Escambia County. Backed by decades of experience, they’ve been helping residents humanely deal with nuisance animals for a very long time.

While AAAC specialize in everything from racoons, squirrels, bats, rodents, snakes, armadillos, birds and even Muscovy ducks, there are a few animals that require more call outs than others in Pensacola.

Here are the top 4 nuisance animals in Pensacola, and how to remove them:

1. Racoon Removal Pensacola

Many people see racoons as cute little critters who just want a warm place to stay and food to feed their families. However, should your attic become the new home to a gaze of racoons, electrical wires and pipes can be chewed through, insultation ripped up, floors muddied with excrement, and serious damage caused to key structural components.

The best way to deal with racoons is through humane trapping:

Set and bait traps

Catch the Racoons living in the attic

Remove nearby food sources

Seal up entry points so they cannot return

2. Bat Removal Pensacola

The biggest issue with bats is that they leave a colossal mess of hazardous guano that can put your wellbeing in danger. Causing real destruction to your home, attic, and insulation, they enter through tiny openings to find safe places to house their colonies.

To remove bats, you will need to again use humane trapping:

Spend a great deal of time and detail determining entry points

Set up one-way doors at each access point

Ensure all possible bats are in the confined area (such as the attic)

Trap the bats

Seal all entry points

Clean up all hazardous bat guano

3. Snake Removal Pensacola

Many people love snakes. However, venomous snakes are truly a different ball game. If bitten, you can suffer with anything from a mild raise in blood pressure to death or loss of limbs. If you aren’t sure what snake you’re dealing with, you need to call in the experts at AAAC Wildlife Removal of Pensacola.

Unlike other pests, you really shouldn’t try to remove a snake yourself if you aren’t trained or 100% sure what type of snake it is.

To remove snakes, the team at AAAC Wildlife Removal of Pensacola use humane trapping and removal. Snakes play an important role in the ecosystem and many are protected from indiscriminate killing in certain states.

4. Squirrel Removal Pensacola

Squirrels love to gnaw and chew at electrical wires and insulation. Should a family of these creatures enter your home and stay, you’ll hear lots of scratching, gnawing and the sounds of pitter-patter. You may also see the likes of dried out leaves, sticks, cardboard or insulation, a sign that they are developing a nest.

Here’s how to remove squirrels from your home:

Set humane traps and capture the squirrels

Seal up the entry points so they cannot return

Dealing with the damage and preventing a return

Removing the pest is only half the battle, and often requires great skill. However, the damage they cause while in your home or business can be devastating, not to mention dangerous and toxic in some causes.

AAAC Wildlife Removal of Pensacola thoroughly clean and decontaminate areas where pests have resided, alongside preventing their return by expertly identifying and closing off all possible entry points. They can even help with repairs and damage to your home.

