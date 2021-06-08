Mobix Labs Signs Distribution Agreement with Acromax to Service Greater China

IRVINE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc ., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Acromax Inc., a distributor of semiconductors and solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Acromax Inc. will represent Mobix Labs’ high-performance, ultra-compact, highly integrated CMOS-based solutions, including the company’s beamformers, antenna solutions and analog/RF semiconductors.

“We are delighted to have Acromax as our distribution partner for the Greater China market,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “They already started engaging with customers about our chip antennas and beamformer products. In fact, we now are sampling those antennas to major customers in China and Taiwan and could not be more excited about the prospects in the region.”

Mobix Labs’ CMOS-based technology includes a portfolio of single SKU devices that offer significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size, and time to market. The company’s fully scalable True5G™ solution provides unprecedented levels of integration and performance across a wide variety of customer platforms, including small cells and base stations, industrial IoT and medical devices, and consumer products and handsets.

“Customers across Greater China are seeing first-hand the full potential of Mobix Labs’ technology,” said Jeffrey Wu, CEO of Acromax. “There is enormous opportunity for deployment of a new generation of Mobix Labs-enabled products, as Greater China expands its infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for 5G wireless networks.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing RF (radio frequency) solutions necessary for simplifying the design of next-generation 5G wireless products and beyond. The company manufactures ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com .

About Acromax

Founded in 2006, Acromax Inc. is a distributor of semiconductors and solutions servicing customers in Greater China, including Taiwan, Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company focuses on several industries, including communications and networking, industrial, aerospace, and defense and security. More information can be found by visiting https://acromaxinc.com/.

