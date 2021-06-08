Kaltura Selected to Power Video for The International Society for Technology in Education Annual Conference, ISTELive21

New York, NY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) announced today they will be partnering with Kaltura , the video experience cloud, for their annual event, ISTELive21 . Kaltura’s leading video tools will be embedded in the event, powering interactive rooms, breakout sessions, and more while ensuring seamless virtual exchanges, the recording of the sessions, and structured content with all sessions being made available in VOD.

For the second year in a row, ISTELive will be held virtually, bringing together thousands of educators from across the globe to learn and share innovative strategies and success stories in education. This immersive and collaborative event will feature education leaders who will share inspiring stories about how innovations can change lives and improve learning for students. At ISTELive21 attendees will get advice from experts on engaging with students in online, blended, and face-to-face settings.

“Having the opportunity to work with ISTE, the premier organization focused on helping states, districts, schools, and educators find the best technology solutions to incorporate into the classroom, is a great opportunity for Kaltura. We are thrilled to not only be the video provider for ISTE Live 2021 but also to be a Mission Sponsor,” commented Eynav Azaria, Kaltura General Manager for Enterprise and Learning. “Beyond powering video for this exciting virtual conference, we look forward to working together towards the goal of creating engaging and relevant video solutions for K-12 learning. Due to the pandemic, the past year has drastically accelerated digital transformation and video has emerged as the backbone of learning, something we firmly believe will continue in the years to come.”

Kaltura’s Virtual Events solution is fully customizable and designed to support unique experiences at scale. Multi-day or multi-track, live keynotes, webinars, lectures, workshops, interactive meeting rooms, networking, and 1:1 chat, Kaltura Virtual Events combines the full video tech stack. With over a decade of experience in designing and providing solutions created specifically for education, Kaltura provides a range of video solutions (powering in-class, hybrid, and remote learning experiences) while supporting the needs of students, teachers, and administrators.

“ISTE believes in the exponential power of learning alongside technology and we are thrilled to have Kaltura’s expertise and support in ensuring we reach as many educators and districts as possible,” said Jennifer Ragan-Fore, Chief Events Officer of ISTE. “ISTELive 21 will bring together teachers from across the globe and ensure that each educator has the tools they need to provide not only an acceptable learning experience, but an exceptional one.”

About ISTE

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation. Our worldwide network believes in the potential technology holds to transform teaching and learning.

ISTE sets a bold vision for education transformation through the ISTE Standards, a framework for students, educators, administrators, coaches and computer science educators to rethink education and create innovative learning environments. ISTE hosts the annual ISTE Conference & Expo, one of the world’s most influential edtech events. The organization’s professional learning offerings include online courses, professional networks, year-round academies, peer-reviewed journals and other publications. ISTE is also the leading publisher of books focused on technology in education.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .



