The Global Bancassurance Market is expected to grow by $ 354.08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Our report on bancassurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for insurance, increase in the number of HNWIs in developing regions, and increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries. In addition, increased need for insurance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bancassurance market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The bancassurance market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Life bancassurance

• Non-life bancassurance



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• North America

• MEA



This study identifies the industry consolidation through partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the bancassurance market growth during the next few years. Also, growing digitization and strategy and investors collaborating with insurtech firms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bancassurance market covers the following areas:

• Bancassurance market sizing

• Bancassurance market forecast

• Bancassurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bancassurance market vendors that include American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co. Also, the bancassurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

