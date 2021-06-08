Sogeclair: Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report

Blagnac, 08 June 2021



Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

including the Annual Financial Report

The SOGECLAIR Universal Registration Document for fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 16, 2021 under the number D.21-0314.

The Universal Registration Document including the 2020 Annual Financial Report also includes:

The annual management report,

The 2020 annual financial statements and the 2020 consolidated financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports on the 2020 annual financial statements, on the 2020 consolidated financial statements and on regulated agreements;

The report on corporate governance;

The non-financial performance statement, as well as the related review report;

Information relating to the next Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021.

The Universal Registration Document can be consulted on the following websites:

of the Company (www.sogeclair.com), under the heading "Finance / Regulated Information";

the AMF (www.amf-France.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge and on request:

At the Company's registered office located at 07 avenue Albert Durand - 31703 BLAGNAC Cedex.





