Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 5 bids for ISK 1,060m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.60%-3.67% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 500m were accepted in the series at 3.61% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 20,740m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 15 June 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.