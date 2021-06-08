Blanket Market Valuation to Reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2027 at 4.2% CAGR, Estimates Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blanket Market Overview:

As per Market Research Future, the Blanket Market size is projected to touch approximately USD 9.7 Billion by 2027 with the baking of a 4.2% CAGR in the duration of the forecast period. The use of blankets is considered quintessential to the entire process of sleeping, with several individuals unable to sleep without a blanket, thus propagating development in the blanket market share.. The most widespread types of blankets are knitted polyester, cotton, mink, woven acrylic, fleece, and wool. Blankets are also being preferred in unusual crafting and exotic materials such as silk covering or crocheted afghan. The Crisp Packet Project (CPP) uses single-use plastics like crisp packets and combines them to create survival blankets, sleeping bags, and mats for the homeless. Each blanket takes about 44 crisp packets to fashion, while the sleeping bags take 150. As there is reportedly an availability of 11 million crisp packets being produced a day, none of which are recyclable, there is plenty of supply to create more.

The term blanket is often found to be used interchangeably with a quilt, comforter, and duvet, as they all have related uses. The innovation in their types has occurred inevitably as manufacturers are trying to create products that can best meet their requirements. The use of weighted blankets has become progressively popular for supporting wholesome sleep habits.

Although weighted blankets are still comparatively new to customers, they have been made use of for years by occupational therapists to heal sensory issues in people with ADHD, autism, and generalized anxiety illnesses. Although this has been contested in the scientific community, similar theories concerning the gains of deep pressure and relaxation have now been presented around the world and seem to be offering much comfort and relief.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Some of the top companies profiled in the MRFR report include:

Pendleton Woolen Mills (US)

URBANARA GmbH (Germany)

Shanghai Easun Group (China)

Boll & Branch (US)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

American Blanket Company (US)

Chellco Industries Limited (Nigeria)

Biddeford Blankets, LLC (US)

Hudson's Bay Company (Canada)

Youngman Woollen Mills Private Limited (India)

According to Swedish investigators, weighted blankets have been assessed to be a safe and efficient intervention in the handling of insomnia. The researchers found that insomnia patients with psychiatric illnesses faced reduced insomnia acuteness, better sleep, and reduced daytime sleepiness when sleeping with a weighted chain blanket. Contributors in the weighted blanket unit were almost 26 times more possible to feel a decline of 50% or more in their insomnia severity as likened with the control set, and they were closely 20 times more probable to attain remission of their insomnia.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 pages) on Blanket: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blanket-market-10391

Market Segment

The development of the urban population and their improved spending potential is driven by better-salaried individuals is estimated to foster the development of the blanket market. The development of the home furnishing sector is estimated to further include innovation in the product types, thus furthering the progress that can be realized by the global blanket market. Furthermore, the robust penetration of major companies in the home interior sector is predicted to yield profitable opportunities for growth in the blanket market in the duration of the forecast period. Customer partiality towards branded blankets is anticipated to push the evolution of the global blanket market throughout the review period. The growing requirement for luxury and comfort among the working-class population is an additional feature sustaining the development of the global blanket market. The smoothness and resilience of blankets offered are likely to encourage the requirement in the near future. American Blossom Linens, a direct-to-consumer brand from 122-year-old Thomaston Mills, has initiated an organic cotton blanket grown to be sewn in the US. American Blossom Linens blanket is made only in the US using 100 percent traceable organic cotton cultivated by family farmers. Their bedding is processed, grown, finished, and sewn in the US, extremely reducing its carbon footprint while sustaining American workers.

The cotton blankets are mostly favored by the consumers as cotton is 100% hypoallergic, which is ideal for children and anybody with sensitive skin. Product introductions by important companies are compelling the growth of the international blanket market. The woolen blankets are available in a wide variety of sizes designs, as they keep the body warm throughout the cold season causing their high demand among the consumers. The household segment reported for a larger market stake in 2019 and is anticipated to remain principal in the forecast period. Increasing requirements for blankets suitable for different seasons is compelling the development of the market across the household sector. The majority of blankets are retailed through store-based retailers are estimated to contribute to the development of the segment in the forecast period. Moreover, the development of robust logistic chains is predicted to further stimulate the sales of blankets through these channels.

Regional Status and Challenges:

The European region’s blanket market reported for the principal share of the global market due to the presence of key national-level markets such as France, the UK, Germany, and Spain. The blanket manufacturers in the European region are focusing on conventional designs and neutral colors while making blankets which is estimated to have a favorable effect on the global market. Furthermore, the duration of the winter season in the region is long and this is estimated to further induce the development of the regional market in the upcoming period. The Asia Pacific blanket market is projected to be the second principal market in terms of worth globally. The upsurge in per capita disposable revenue along with intensifying population in the developing countries is estimated to improve the development of the Asia Pacific blanket market in the upcoming years. The Dream Blanket from Bear Mattress sibling brand, Curfew, is supposed to be the world's first CBD-infused blanket. The blanket is very soft and comfortable and has a feel like a perfectly broken-in sweatshirt. The added advantages of the CBD are too insignificant however for the blanket to be recommended as a sleep aid.

