St Barts to re-open its borders to vacationers on June 9

St Barthelemy, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nils Dufau, the President of the St Barths Tourism Committee announced a plan today to re-open the island’s borders to residents of the US and most other countries, effective June 9, 2021.

US Residents will be allowed to enter St Barts if they meet these two conditions:

Provide proof of being fully vaccinated Provide a negative test result from a PCR test taken no more than three full days prior to arrival (Rapid Antigen tests will also be accepted, from tests no more than two full days prior to arrival)

For Residents of the UK & European Union

UK & European Unions residents only require a PCR test with 72 hour prior to arrival or Rapid Anti-gen test 48 hours prior to arrival

Villa rental agencies and hotels are tasked by the local government with collecting this proof of vaccination from their clients prior to arrival to verify that they meet the requirements for entry. Once a traveler arrives on St Barts they can move about freely, with no restrictions. Villa rental specialist WIMCO has summarized the requirements for entry in its St Barts travel bog.

CDC Lowers St Barts Travel Risk advisory from Level 4 to Level 1, June 7, 2021

In related news, As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the CDC is monitoring COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and making travel recommendations. On June 7 the CDC issued new guidance on St Barts on June 7, reclassifying it as a level one – the lowest level of risk.

Where to Stay in St Barts

Those visiting St Barts this summer would do well to consider renting a private villa. With spacious open-air living areas, fully equipped kitchens and private pools, travelers vacationing for the first time since the pandemic started might find staying private villa the most comfortable option. WIMCO Villas, which has operated in St. Barths for over thirty-five years, confirms that all 360 private villas it represents on the island are open and available to rent.

Most of the top restaurants on the island are open for business this summer including popular beach spots like Nikki Beach, Shellona, Lil Rock and Pearl Beach. For dinner, travelers have a wealth of options including Mayas, Tamarin, Black Ginger, Isola, Ociela and many more. Those seeking after dinner excitement will love Bagatelle, Baz Baz, Modjo and The Sky Bar.

“Life on the island has returned to normal,” added WIMCO president Stiles Bennet. “the Island’s highly regarded restaurants are open without restriction, and boutiques in Gustavia and St Jean are operating as usual.”

In tandem with renting private villas, from its office on St Barts WIMCO also offers 24/7 concierge service to its clients. Families can feel secure knowing that WIMCO will outfit a villa in advance to make the arrival day less stressful. Their local WIMCO concierge team will provision a villa, deliver take-out, as well as arrange private chefs, whether for seated meals, or to prep for easy self-assembly.

About WIMCO Villas

Recently voted one of the “Top Three” villa rental companies in the world by the readers of Condé Nast

Traveler magazine, and featured in the New York Times, and on the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective and personally visited collection of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their preferences and needs, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, including: booking international flights, pre-stocking groceries, and meeting guests at the airport. In addition, they can arrange rental cars, restaurant reservations, and local activities, all supported by itineraries.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks & Caicos, and Anguilla), a dozen private island resorts, and Southern Europe (including the Amalfi Coast, St. Tropez, and Mykonos). Browse villas at wimco.com or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012.



WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths, with listings ranging from undeveloped land to spacious villa compounds. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

