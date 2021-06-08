Austin-Based Food Company Afia Reveals Brand Relaunch and New Packaging

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afia , a Mediterranean food company headquartered in Austin, Texas, driven by a mission to make food powerful, has released new brand positioning, packaging and identity today. Launched in 2017 at one farmers’ market, the company has grown distribution 340% percent in the last year and is available at over 800 retail locations nationwide. Afia sells five different SKUs of frozen kibbeh and falafel at retailers including Amazon, Farmhouse Delivery, H-E-B, Sunbasket, Walmart and on Afiafoods.com. In addition, Afia took a $1MM Series A round from a venture capital firm in 2020.



In May, Afia reached a milestone of $1 million in sales at H-E-B, which was its first retail partner, earning Afia the H-E-B Quest for Texas Million Dollar Club honor.

Farrah Moussallati Sibai, who is of Syrian and British descent, founded the company with her husband, Yassin Sibai, using the little black recipe book that her mother-in-law brought with her when she came to America during the Syrian war. Moussallati Sibai herself had endured personal tragedy before resettling in Austin and missed the flavors of home. Afia’s products reflect that journey by infusing the meals of Moussallati Sibai’s past with modern flavors, using quality, whole food ingredients.

“I wanted our new packaging to have a feel for my heritage and be bright and modern just like our products, which are a fusion of our generations-old traditional recipes mixed with modern flavors,” says CoFounder and President Farrah Moussallati Sibai.

The new identity, designed by Austin-based creative agency Preacher, takes inspiration from traditional Arabic tiles and their super-saturated colors, then uses bold fonts and icons to create a more modern aesthetic. They will introduce the tagline “Mediterranean More Often” and will focus on the brand’s mission and Moussallati Sibai’s non-fairytale story.

