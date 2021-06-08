Practifi’s Rapid Growth Continues With Sales Team Expansion

Chicago, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing RIAs and wealth institutions, today announced that it has appointed Vlad Anghel, Eric Peters, and Roger Romero as the newest members of its rapidly expanding sales team. Anghel, Peters and Romero will serve as senior account executives, supporting Practifi’s deepening presence within the wealth management industry. These hires reflect the company’s position as a leading player in the industry and its aggressive growth strategy.

“To continue delivering an exceptional client experience, it is imperative we recruit talented professionals with extensive industry expertise," said Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and chief commercial officer. “The expansion of our sales team will enable the company to continue providing wealth management firms an innovative platform that’s changing the industry.”

Vlad Anghel joins Practifi after 8 years at Salentica, part of SS&C Technologies as a leader within sales and product roles.

Prior to joining Practifi, Eric Peters was a senior sales executive at InvestCloud (formerly Tegra118) for 2 years. Prior, Eric spent 10 years at PriceMetrix – Part of McKinsey & Company, as a sales director.

Roger Romero joins Practifi after serving as a director of business development and senior sales executive at Fiserv for 2 years. Prior, he worked at eMoney Advisor for 13 years in sales leadership roles.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Anghel, Peters and Romero to the team as we continue to rapidly grow. Our goal is to be a true partner and trusted advisor to the wealth management industry, and we need deep domain expertise to understand the needs of our clients and future customers. This team is reflective of that goal,” added Tom Westhoff, vice president of sales.



