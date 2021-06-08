Texas State University System Moves to Projectmates® to Accelerate Project Timelines and Contain Construction Costs

Richardson, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, is pleased to announce that the Texas State University System (TSUS) has selected Projectmates as the platform to manage capital construction projects. By implementing Projectmates, TSUS will now have the tools they need to mitigate cost overrun and timeline challenges.

The Texas State University System is Texas' first university system, and it includes seven member institutions within the state. To support the educational missions of the component institutions, every institution in the Texas State University System has campus improvements outlined in the capital improvement plan. From major facility renovations and utility infrastructure upgrades to the construction of new signature buildings and complexes, by using Projectmates, TSUS will see gains such as reduced costs and on-time performance as each construction project gets underway.

“As the Texas State University System moves to an all-in-one system that’s capable of providing that crucial, real-time oversight of every project within the capital construction program, they now have the foundation to build premier campus environments,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Systemates, Inc., the company behind Projectmates. “The construction at each of the System’s member institutions will now be carried out in an efficient and fiscally sound manner to ensure students and faculty have the facilities needed to achieve academic success.”

Within the platform, construction projects are managed from inception to completion in real time. This allows project owners to focus on managing projects instead of managing project data in various non-connected platforms. Data that is isolated hinders prompt business decisions, which leads to schedule delays.

And because Projectmates is accessible from anywhere, team communication is facilitated regardless of time, distance or device. Meaning TSUS team members can quickly find, manage and collaborate on the latest project information, reducing on-site errors and costly rework.

For more information about Projectmates and its full capabilities, please visit www.projectmates.com.





About Projectmates

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. For more than 20 years, Projectmates has been a trusted project management solution for many of the world's most-recognized organizations in the government, healthcare, retail, education and real estate industries. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks, solving many of the construction industry’s most-pressing problems.

Attachment