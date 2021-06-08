Hathway Names Human Resources Leader Kimberlee May as AVP, People and Culture to Drive “Ever Better” Culture

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, digital growth partner Hathway announced Kimberlee May joined as AVP, People and Culture, with an aim toward driving “ever better” culture as the agency continues its substantial growth and optimizes for a hybrid, distributed workforce model.



In the newly created role, Kimberlee will oversee strategic Human Resources leadership and guidance for Hathway, including all people management functions. To ensure delivery of the best-possible product, offerings and results to clients, Kimberlee will build and maintain high levels of trust as a strategic business partner and thought leader to key stakeholders, including the Hathway leadership team and client liaisons. Additionally, Kimberlee will implement a world-class Human Resources Shared Service delivery capability including talent acquisition services, payroll and benefits administration, HR systems implementation and management, HCM reporting and analytics, performance monitoring, strategy, procedures and policies. She will also kick start new workplace learning and development initiatives for Hathway employees such as lunch and learns, interview training, incentivized certification programs and more.

“To win the marketplace, you must first win the workplace. Our leadership team is determined to ensure Hathway continues to be the best possible place for employees to do their best work,” shared Jesse Dundon, Chief Executive Officer, Hathway. “With our rapid growth and the miles between us, getting to know each other and finding common ground as colleagues, and people, is more difficult than ever. We’re thrilled Kimberlee has joined Hathway to lead our people strategy with world-class integrity, humility and fairness.”

Prior to joining Hathway, Kimberlee was Senior Director, Human Resources at DJO Global, Alliance RX and Prime Therapeutics. She has over ten years of global experience building people strategies and processes, while driving cultural transformation and employee engagement.

“Amidst a global pandemic, Hathway uniquely shifted from a small business to a medium-sized company, nearly doubling the total number of full-time employees over twelve months,” shared Kimberlee May. “With rapid growth comes an incredible opportunity to shape engagement, development and career pathing. I’m eager to build and influence positive changes that set Hathway and its people up for long-term success.”

Kimberlee will be based out of Hathway’s Dallas, TX office and oversee HR across all locations, including the San Luis Obispo, CA headquarters and rapidly growing distributed workforce.

About Hathway

Hathway, founded in California in 2009, is an award-winning digital growth partner specializing in content, commerce and loyalty solutions for restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. The firm applies data-driven strategies, disruptive digital experiences, and modern marketing practices to deepen the consumer-brand connection, helping clients drive measurable business impact. Born mobile and rooted in software design, Hathway thrives at the intersection of data, human behavior and technology.

