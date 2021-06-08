Little Leaves Behavioral Health Expands ABA Services With New Center Location in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced the opening of its Ashburn, Virginia, location. To meet an increased demand for high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Little Leaves continues to expand its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Ashburn location is the third Little Leaves center to open in Virginia, joining locations in Reston and Arlington. The company is also set to announce a new center opening in Columbia, Maryland in the coming days.



Compassionate and highly trained, the Little Leaves staff is dedicated to helping children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges to grow and succeed so that they can actively participate in their families, in school, and in their communities.

Little Leaves provides evidence-based ABA therapy to help children reduce their symptoms of autism. The program is specifically designed for children ages 1-6 and run in a pre-school-like setting to help improve their communication, play, social, and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. The center’s clinical staff offers children individualized therapeutic plans to meet the priorities of the family.

“Our children’s families and caregivers are integral members of the treatment team, and we treat them that way,” said Marina Major, president of Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “It is important that families have proven therapy options within their local community, as convenience plays a factor in these decisions. We are proud to be a resource for children and are pleased to bring Little Leaves’ high-quality programming and ABA services to the residents of Ashburn and the surrounding areas.”

The new Ashburn location is at 21000 Ashburn Crossing Blvd, Suite 145, Ashburn, VA, 20147. The center will provide employment opportunities for local jobseekers, creating positions for board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs). In total, the center will create over 30 new positions and have the capacity to serve up to 24 clients.

The Little Leaves program is supervised by master’s and doctoral level BCBAs and delivered by highly trained therapists. The new center will be led by Jana Murgia, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, who also holds a postgraduate professional teaching license for special education. Murgia has more than 15 years of experience treating children with autism and other disabilities. She is supported by a full team, including Kendra McDonald, M.A., BCBA, LBA, the regional director for Little Leaves in Northern Virginia. McDonald is also an industry veteran of more than 15 years, working with children and adults with autism and related intellectual disabilities.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For information on enrollment at Little Leaves, please visit https://littleleaves.org/ashburn/ or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org