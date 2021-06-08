Renault Group’s statement - 8 June 2021

English French

8 June 2021

Renault Group’s statement

In the context of the judicial investigation opened on 12 January 2017 relating to older generations of Diesel vehicles, Renault s.a.s. was placed under examination on 8 June 2021 on the charge of deceit. Renault will have to pay a bail of 20 million Euros, 18 million of which will be dedicated to the potential payment of damages and fines, and will have to provide a bank guarantee of 60 million Euros dedicated to the potential compensation for losses.

As per this status, the company is presumed innocent. Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices. Renault has always complied with French and European regulations. Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

