Artdeco NFT Project to Offer Art Creators an Online NFT Minting & Decentralized Marketplace

London, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging the power of the Binance Smart Chain, Artdeco has created a platform where digital and art creators can monetize their skills without being at the mercy of unscrupulous middlemen.





The tech wizard, billionaire Elon Musk, inspired this novel invention. Artdeco doubles as a distributed network for Non-Fungible Token (NTF) creators and marketplace for artwork assets. On the platform, NTF creators can mint their works and offer them for sale as NFT on the decentralized platform.

When creators generate NFTs on Artdeco, they generate unique and non-interchangeable tokens that are quite different from interchangeable Dogecoin and Bitcoin tokens. Its unique property qualifies it as a non-fungible token.

Owners of Artdeco tokens can stake their tokens on the platform for a reward. They can also vote on proposals that may affect the platform. That’s aside from the privilege of getting early access to NFT Drops that are exclusively for them. As an Artdeco token owner, you can moderate creators and curate featured artworks as well.

About Artdeco

Artdeco is a unique online marketplace that is specifically designed for content creators such as digital artists, models, and others with interested buyers. As a decentralized marketplace, potential buyers from any part of the world can visit the platform and purchase any artwork of their choice.

When a user visits the trading platform, they can find the history of the content owners and transactions conducted so far. The Blockchain technology behind the platform makes that possible. Through the technology, Artdeco embedded the information in an NFT code to provide this piece of information to interested parties.

For each successful transaction on the platform, Artdeco charges the seller and buyer transaction fees.

NFTs are designed to program royalties. This offers creators on the platform to earn income when they issue a token and sell any of their works. They earn a percentage of the cost of the sold work as royalty. This is unlike traditional content platforms where creators are paid far below their deserved royalty. Artdeco pays royalties as soon as possible after each sale.

Currently, Artdeco is conducting a public sale of one-tenth of its Total Supply. You can visit Bounce Finance and purchase a token for as low as $0.0003. Buy the token from https://docs.artdeco.community/how-to-buy-artdeco before the token public sale ends at exactly 15:00 UTC on June 11.

Cont ract Address: 0x6515A41578BB7Ad5486b96384E4148E7844F3D70

