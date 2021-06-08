Konica Minolta Announces Final Divestiture Strategy

Ramsey, NJ, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its final transfer of select sales offices to its independent dealer channel. This endeavor reflects the company’s digital business transformation strategy, central to which is the creation of exceptional value for its customers and dealer partners.

This transfer of assets ultimately ensures a balanced coverage model focused on building an industry leading customer experience. Independent channel partner, DEX Imaging, will be acquiring a select number of Konica Minolta sales locations. This transition will facilitate the company’s strategy to focus on innovating and delivering impactful digital transformation services to customers in four key growth areas: Enterprise and Global Enablement, Vertical Market Insights, Managed IT Services and Enterprise Content Management, and Commercial and Industrial Print, while also maintaining an exceptional level of service and support to clients within DEX Imaging’s local markets.

"Change is required in order to foster growth as part of our digital transformation strategy. This transfer of assets has been carefully and thoughtfully planned to ensure advancement for our Dealer Channel, allowing for greater on-the-ground exposure to Konica Minolta services and products," said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. “This also allows Konica Minolta greater alignment and efficiencies across the entire distribution model, ensuring continued value creation in our core technology portfolio together with IT services, enterprise content management and emerging services.”

Konica Minolta remains deeply committed to the success of its dealer channel partners and its direct sales operations. As such, the company will continue to invest in a broad range of initiatives to augment its legacy business with adjacencies such as IT services from All Covered, managed content services and business process automation. In doing so, it will help both channels grow additional revenue streams, transform to meet changing market demands and retain business relevancy.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

