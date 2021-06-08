3DR Labs Expands Radiologic Technologist Team to Meet Growing Demand for its Medical Imaging Post-Processing Services

Louisville, KY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOUISVILLE, KY – JUNE 8, 2021 – 3DR Labs, the largest, most respected medical imaging post-processing lab in the U.S., is hiring additional radiologic technologists or “rad techs” in the Southwest and Midwest. The company uses 3D and AI advanced visualization software to enhance the diagnostic value of traditional 2D computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans for radiologists in hospitals, imaging centers, and radiology practices.

“The need for 3D and AI medical imaging post-processing services has increased to such an extent that we are recruiting significantly more rad techs. In fact, as of June 1, we have more than 175 rad techs on staff,” said David Levine, Vice President and General Manager of 3DR Labs.

“3DR Labs has seen 30% growth over the past several years and, coming out of COVID-19, the demand for 3DR’s services has increased to unprecedented levels. Hospitals and imaging centers have come to depend on 3DR’s high quality, rapid turnaround times (TATs) and outstanding customer service. 3DR already serves more than 900 U.S. hospitals and the lab operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customers rely on 3DR to serve as an extension of their own lab. Our sophisticated systems and controls allow us to seamlessly blend with the customer’s internal capacity,” Mr. Levine added.

3DR’s new rad techs will begin with an interactive 12-week training program in either Phoenix, Arizona, or Louisville, Kentucky. During this time, the rad techs will build the requisite expertise using 3DR’s state-of-the-art 3D/AI processing systems. When training is complete, they will provide operational capacity for 3DR’s increased production requirements. Rad techs can further advance their knowledge and careers by progressing to higher skill levels and processing more complex exams.

Rad techs manage the CT and MRI image transfer process, perform 3D post processing of clinical images, and collaborate with other technologists, clinicians, and surgeons to provide accurate views of patient anatomy and/or pathology.

About 3DR Labs

3DR Labs is the largest and most respected 3D medical post-processing lab in the nation. It provides post-processing services to hundreds of hospital radiology departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices, enabling them to obtain expert processing of their medical imaging cases within hours or even minutes. 3DR Labs is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 3DR Labs is an Accumen, Inc. company. Find out more at www.3drlabs.com or www.accumen.com.