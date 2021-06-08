uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Bozeman Area

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Bozeman at 867 S. 29th Ave. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Bozeman is owned by Brandon Cunningham. Although this is Cunningham’s first store, he is no stranger to the uBreakiFix family.

“Opening uBreakiFix Bozeman has been a dream of mine for years and it’s incredibly rewarding to watch it come to life,” said Cunningham. “Although I had a humble beginning with the company after being hired to wear a giant phone costume at a convention, this organization has taken me to new levels in my career and I couldn’t be prouder to provide our services to the Bozeman community.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“Offering top-notch service is our number one priority while keeping the community connected,” Cunningham said. “uBreakiFix Bozeman is committed to ensuring locals have a go-to spot for tech repair that’s not only affordable but also convenient. I hope this is the first of many uBreakiFix locations to come in southern Montana.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Bozeman and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/bozeman. uBreakiFix Bozeman is located at:

uBreakiFix

867 S. 29th Ave., Suite 108 Bozeman, MT 59718

(406) 219-3322

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

(404) 717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

