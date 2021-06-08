Messner Reeves LLP Nabs High-Profile Attorneys through Orange County Acquisition

ORANGE COUNTY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service law firm with offices across the nation, has expanded its presence in California with the acquisition of highly sought-after partners and members of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Andrew S. Hollins and Kathleen Carter, formerly of Ropers Majeski in Orange County.

The practice group acquisition includes 11 attorneys and a total of 22 staff members and represents yet another victory for the growing Messner Reeves firm. Both attorneys, who have represented a multitude of illustrious, world-renowned clients throughout their careers, will be seated in the Newport Beach office.

“This is a move we’ve been working on for a while as we intentionally and methodically increase the power, profile and intensity of our expertise in the California market,” said Jim Smith, president of Messner Reeves. “With their exceptional litigation experience, monumental wins and hunger for success, we know these two powerhouses and their team will only further catapult the firm as we continue to build our bench of high-profile successful attorneys.”

The new partners have retained and will continue to serve their existing clients and will be charged with growing the firm’s litigation practice areas in employment, real estate, medical and insurance defense, among others.

Hollins has more than 40 years of experience as a civil trial lawyer representing insurance companies, financial institutions and hundreds of businesses against a wide array of claims. With years of successful wins under his belt, Hollins’ services are in high demand. He has effectively tried cases throughout California and seven other states, as well as cases before the United States Court of Federal Claims.

Hollins was named Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Orange County Chapter of ABOTA, an invitation-only membership comprised of 7,600 members who must have a minimum of five years of experience as trial lawyers, have tried 10 civil jury trials to conclusion and hold additional litigation experience. Hollins also served as a defense team coordinator for their Masters in Trial series, teaching lawyers the complexities of how to properly present a case at trial.

“Andy is an accomplished trial lawyer who zealously advocates for his clients and obtains impressive results in the courtroom,” said Bruce Montoya, partner and past president of ABOTA, Colorado Chapter. "His work with ABOTA will provide a valuable resource to our lawyers and assist them in excelling as advocates, optimizing results in trial while gaining the admiration and gratitude of clients as well as the trial bar and courts."

Hollins graduated from Woodland University, Mid-Valley College of Law in 1978 after obtaining his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in 1973.

Carter has more than 28 years of experience as a trial lawyer in complex litigation and case management. With a wide range of expertise in employment law to complex commercial disputes, Carter has successfully helped clients implement strategic best practices and create processes and compliance policies to reduce risk. She is also an active member of ABOTA, a membership that is hand-selected by existing members of the organization based on her successful trial record, character and reputation among the trial bar.

With her triumphant track record including winning an eight-figure damage award for clients involved in personal injury cases and successfully defending an international firm in a high-stakes class action matter, Kathleen has been highly sought after by clients in Nevada, Washington, Delaware, Indiana and Georgia.

Carter graduated from Vermont Law School in 1991 after earning her undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College, and then went on to receive her MBA from Pepperdine University.

Apart from their legal accomplishments, Carter is a member of the Orange County Bar Association, Los Angeles County Bar Association and BUZZ, An Executive Women’s Think Tank and previously was a member of the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. For the past 11 years, Hollins has been recognized as a Super Lawyer in Business Litigation and has been awarded by the State Board of Governors for pro bono legal services and the Orange County Bar Association for pro bono legal services, respectively. Additionally, both Hollins and Carter are supporters of Best Friends Animal Society, a Los Angeles-based animal welfare organization devoted to promoting a no-kill movement and encouraging the adoption of cats and dogs.

“Joining Messner Reeves just made sense,” said Carter. “First and foremost, the entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit of the firm’s team was remarkable. Beyond that, the business model and support provided by the firm’s leadership provided an incredibly compelling reason to make the move.”

As a firm dedicated to utilizing best practices across its financial structure, marketing and operational systems, Messner Reeves is recognized for its business model and internal efficiencies which enable the attorneys to do what they do best—practice law.

“This is yet another win for Messner Reeves,” said Smith. “California is a high priority state for our future expansions and we are working very intentionally at growing across the state.”

Messner Reeves has offices in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and New York City, in addition to their three Colorado locations: Denver, Greenwood Village, and Colorado Springs.

With offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New York and Utah, Messner Reeves provides the full range of legal services to a diverse group of clients—from individual entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies—delivering exceptional legal counsel with quick response and professional integrity. The attorneys at Messner Reeves represent the highest standards in the legal profession. For more information, visit messner.com.

