Associa Hill Country Hosts Diaper Drive to Support Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services

San Antonio, TX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country is hosting a diaper drive to support Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services and is accepting donations until June 14, 2021.

With the recent closure of childrens’ homes throughout South Texas and the growing number of children placed in foster care every year, there has been an increased need for foster families to support disadvantaged children for items such as diapers. Associa Hill Country is hosting a diaper drive to collect diapers for donation to Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services, a private non-profit agency dedicated to the mission of making a real difference in the lives of children in the state of Texas. As members of the Interagency Foster Care Coalition, Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services helps provide loving, nurturing, and healing homes to abused and neglected children in the Austin metro and San Antonio areas.

The diaper drive efforts are being led by Associa Hill Country team member Tori Irwin, Young American Miss International Mrs. Bluebonnet State 2021. Donations are being accepted through June 14, 2021 at the Austin Hill Country’s San Antonio office, located at 300 E. Sonterra Blvd #250, San Antonio 78258. All size diapers are accepted, but Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services is in extra need of sizes 1 and 5. Financial donations are also welcome.

“Associa Hill Country is proud to have team members who are just as passionate about volunteering and giving back as they are about providing outstanding customer service in the communities they live and work in every single day,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “With Tori’s leadership, we are excited to be coordinating this diaper drive as an opportunity to give back to our community in a meaningful way. This is an extension of Associa Hill Country’s continued efforts to expand our community outreach and make lasting differences in our neighborhoods.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa