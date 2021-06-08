GlobalTranz Acquires TAKTIK Logistics Group, Inc.

PHOENIX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC, a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced that it acquired TAKTIK Logistics Group, Inc., a Pleasanton California-based freight brokerage and logistics company. The acquisition further solidifies GlobalTranz’s position as a top freight brokerage firm and validates the continued strength of the freight agent business model.



TAKTIK is a service-driven logistics solutions company that leverages technology to create successful shipping solutions for its customers. The company has been a GlobalTranz agent since 2014, and the acquisition brings further freight management expertise and best practices that can be leveraged across the GlobalTranz network. TAKTIK’s ability to build and maintain strategic relationships by providing exceptional customer service makes it a valuable addition to GlobalTranz. TAKTIK’s Pleasanton location will become a GlobalTranz branch office.

“We have worked with GlobalTranz as a freight agent for over seven years. The industry-leading GlobalTranz technology platform combined with its back-office support have helped us grow tremendously while providing significant value to our customers,” said Tyson Lawrence, CEO of TAKTIK. “We are thrilled to become part of GlobalTranz and look forward to helping drive continued growth and customer success.” Mr. Lawrence will continue to run the Pleasanton branch while concurrently working with GlobalTranz’s Agent Development Group to help new and existing GlobalTranz agents further grow their businesses.

“Tyson and the team at TAKTIK have a deep knowledge of the industry, a strong customer service focus and the ability to leverage technology which will continue to help accelerate our company’s growth and expansion. I am excited to see Tyson leverage his success with other GlobalTranz agents,” said Bob Farrell, chief executive officer at GlobalTranz.

GlobalTranz recently was recognized by Transport Topics as the ninth largest Freight Brokerage and ranked 27 on its annual listing of Top 50 Logistics Companies. In Q1, Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized Chief Technology Officer Russ Felker and Director of Customer Solutions Karen Tyndall as 2021 Pros to Know, along with the full GlobalTranz Customer Solutions team. GlobalTranz leadership received additional recognition, as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, JJ Lewis was named a 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics for driving momentum within the company’s food and beverage business.

For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2021, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and in 2020, Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

