Zweig Group's iconic black-tie gala returns in 2021

Fayetteville, AR, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group announced today that the annual in-person ElevateAEC Awards Gala will return in 2021. Due to recent guidance from the CDC as well as loosening guidelines from the State of Colorado, the 2021 ElevateAEC Conference and Awards Gala is opening up registrations and restoring the full agenda for the annual in-person conference in Denver this November. This includes bringing back the iconic black-tie awards gala celebrating the 2021 winners of the Hot Firm list, Best Firms To Work For, Marketing Excellence, Rising Stars, Top New Ventures and the Jerry Allen Courage In Leadership Awards. In accordance with CDC, state, and venue requirements, masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals.

“I am very excited that we are able to restore the full agenda of our event.” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “For the past 8 years, ElevateAEC has become a fun and exciting event that is set apart in the industry through an increased investment in the experience. We are thrilled to be able to go all in this year and welcome the top performing firms and leaders back together again.”

The ElevateAEC Conference and Awards Gala attracts leaders from top performing firms across the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction industries to network, learn, and celebrate. For 2021, Zweig Group will host both an in-person and a virtual conference. The Virtual ElevateAEC Conference and ElevateHer Symposium is a free event taking place September 13 – October 8, 2021. The in-person ElevateAEC Conference and Awards Gala will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Denver Colorado on November 3-5, 2021. More info on both versions can be found here: https://www.zweiggroup.com/2021-conferences/

