SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of the WaveForm® L (Lateral) 3D-Printed Interbody System

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch of its 3D-printed WaveForm L (Lateral) Interbody System.

WaveForm L is designed for the LLIF (lateral lumbar interbody fusion) procedure, and seamlessly integrates with the entire Regatta NanoMetalene® lateral interbody portfolio, including the recently launched Regatta Lateral Plate. WaveForm L delivers a fully porous interbody solution with a graft aperture designed to accommodate a large amount of SeaSpine’s best-in-class allograft demineralized bone matrix offerings OsteoStrand® and OsteoStrand® Plus.

“The WaveForm L implant from SeaSpine is one of the best new lateral cages currently on the market,” said Douglas Orndorff, Orthopedic surgeon, Durango, CO. “It incorporates the new 3D-printed technology with amazing gyroid geometry and optimum pore size for fusion. In addition, it has a large internal hollow core that allows surgeons to place a large amount of orthobiologics material into the core. This design can allow for a considerable amount of bony fusion throughout the entire cage.”

The WaveForm L interbody offers the next level of 3D-printed architectural innovation, balancing key geometric and manufacturing advancements without compromising clinical requirements. WaveForm L utilizes innovative WaveForm technology to deliver a highly porous and robust interbody solution. This design is intended to balance subsidence resistance, implant stiffness, and orthobiologics packability, while maintaining radiographic visualization during intraoperative and postoperative imaging.

“WaveForm L is our fourth entry into the 3D-printed interbody space, with the launch of a fifth implant for ALIF (anterior lumbar interbody fusion) procedures planned in the coming months,” said Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President of Global Spinal Systems. “This new lateral system is the accumulation of decades of experience in lateral interbody design and orthobiologics that captures significant efficiencies from sharing the same instrumentation with our existing Regatta system. With an extensive ability to pack orthobiologics in and around its innovative graft aperture, Waveform L also maximizes endplate contact without compromising strength or radiolucency. We are excited to continue building out our WaveForm portfolio as we expand our procedural footprint.”

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders.

