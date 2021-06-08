Kornit Digital to Participate in the Citi Silicon Valley Virtual Tech Bus Tour on June 10th

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), today announced that management will host a fireside chat at the following investor event:



Citi Silicon Valley Virtual Tech Bus Tour

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 11:00 am ET (4:00 pm BST)

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide.