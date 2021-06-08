Dr. Kevin Michaels Selected Winner of Seventh Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award Presented by the Aviation Week Network

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kevin Michaels is being presented with the Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award, honoring outstanding leadership and collaboration across the global aerospace and defense supply chain. Dr. Michaels is the seventh winner of the award which was presented today by the Aviation Week Network at its 35th Annual SpeedNews Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference in Beverly Hills, CA.



Dr. Michaels has forged a lifelong career in aerospace, starting as a project engineer at Williams International from 1986-1990. Afterwards, Dr. Michaels joined boutique consultancy The Canaan Group in 1991, and in the mid-1990s was part of the team that partnered with Aviation Week to found the MRO Conference series. He then joined Rockwell Collins as Director of Strategic Development in 1996.

After obtaining his PhD from the London School of Economics in 2001, Dr. Michaels partnered with David Stewart to found AeroStrategy, a boutique aerospace strategy consultancy with offices in London, Ann Arbor and Singapore. Over the course of ten years, he was instrumental in growing the firm to become a premier consultancy, serving a global roster of clients from the largest OEMs to focused machine shops and MRO. Dr. Michaels’ work at AeroStrategy was instrumental in forming the basis for today’s ubiquitous MRO and production forecasts, as well as in-depth analyses of the manufacturing supply chain, raw material, and MRO sectors. In 2011, AeroStrategy was sold to ICF International, helping form an even more holistic aviation consultancy with a global client base.

In 2016, Dr. Michaels returned to his boutique consultancy roots and founded AeroDynamic Advisory, which specializes exclusively in the aerospace industry in subject areas such as manufacturing, the aftermarket, transaction support, technology assessments, and customer satisfaction.

Shortly afterwards, Dr. Michaels published his book entitled AeroDynamic: Inside the High Stakes Global Jetliner Ecosystem, a one-of-its-kind history of the commercial aerospace ecosystem that traces the transformation of the industry from 1990 to the present. The book highlights the nuances of the aerospace industry that are sometimes overlooked, including the roles of globalization, equipment suppliers, and the growing importance of the maintenance, repair, and overhaul. In 2019, the book won the Choice Outstanding Academic Title award. Dr. Michaels has also served as contributing columnist to Aviation Week & Space Technology since 2013.

Overall, Dr. Michaels has contributed to over 500 consulting engagements over the course of his 30+ year career in aerospace with a diverse set of clients including OEMs, Tier 1 and sub-tier suppliers, airlines, MRO providers, government agencies, and investors. He also serves on several boards including the Industrial Advisory Board at the University of Michigan Department of Aerospace Engineering, the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (AIAM), and Proponent.

“It is an incredible honor to win the award named after Gilbert Speed, who was so instrumental in my career development. Early in my career, Gil opened my eyes to the breadth and beauty of the aerospace ecosystem. I love this industry and am humbled to be considered alongside the illustrious group of past award winners.”



“Kevin has exhibited all of the leadership, innovation and integrity qualities embodied by the Gilbert W. Speed Award,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network. “I know that Gil would be proud and grateful for Kevin’s passionate and intelligent contributions to bettering the aerospace and aviation supplier community.”



The Gilbert W. Speed Award honors the legacy of the man who founded SpeedNews, the aviation industry’s newsletter of record, in 1979 and established its annual suppliers Conference in 1987. Mr. Speed, who passed away in January 2014 at age 81, was a well-respected industry partner and touched many lives during his 60+-year tenure in the aviation industry. Previous award winners include David P. Storch, Chairman & CEO of AAR, Scott Smith, President of AMI Metals, Jim Downey, Co-Founder of EnCore Aerospace, Stephen E. Gill, Chairman & CEO of The Gill Corporation, Charles G. Hutter, Founder & Inventor of Click Bond, and Bryan D. Perkins, CEO & President of Novaria Group

