Intertape Polymer Group Announces Closing of USD$400 Million of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) ("IPG" or "the Company") announced today the closing of its offering of USD$400 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due in 2029 (the “Offering”). The Offering resulted in net proceeds to the Company, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated expenses, of approximately USD$395.0 million.



The notes have been offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in offshore transactions pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to prospectus or registration exemptions in the relevant jurisdictions. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any securities.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Ross Marshall

Investor Relations

(T) (416) 526-1563

(E) ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com