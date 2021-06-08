US Capital Global Securities Launches $10 Million Equity Offering for CardLab ApS

San Francisco, California, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $10 million in CardLab ApS (“CardLab”). CardLab is a Danish high-security card provider using award-winning, patented card technology for ID, access, payment, blockchain, and cybersecurity solutions. The company, which manufactures standard-size electronic secure card products with a focus on biometric smart cards, has its development department in Denmark, manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States, and a card lamination factory in Thailand.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Nominated by the European Commission as one of Europe’s most innovative high-tech firms, CardLab offers unparalleled technical design and manufacturing support for electronic card solutions, including scalable security levels and existing infrastructure compatibility, making implementation cost affordable for end users. CardLab uses sustainable production methods to implement cyber security measures that utilize unique tokenized user identification with the goal tackling the current rise in online fraud, identity theft, and card abuse, as well as preventing recent hacks like the Colonial Pipeline and JBC.

“We’re immensely pleased to be working with US Capital Global Securities on this $10 million equity offering,” said Frank Sandeløv, CEO at CardLab. “We have conducted extensive research into high-security cards, identity theft problems, and solutions to online fraud and card security issues, and are proud to have developed some very sophisticated products and achieved significant technological advances as a result. This equity offering will enable us to increase manufacturing and deliver our highly sought-after and urgently needed card security solutions to an expanding client base worldwide that is facing challenges from huge cyber security threats to secure physical and digital access control issues.”

“Since its launch in 2006, CardLab has grown into a world leader in the powered smart card industry, with customers in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Thailand, India, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, and the UK,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Internationally recognized for its technological advancements, CardLab is the only provider of fully customizable security cards and has the ability to scale up with in-house operations. If you are interested in CardLab, the opportunity to participate in this $10 million equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About CardLab ApS

Based in Denmark, CardLab is a world-leading technology provider to the digital identity and powered smart card industry. Leading industry analytics companies like Mind Commerce forecast that the global market for digital identity infrastructure and services will grow at a 24.9% CAGR to $50.76 billion by 2026. CardLab develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products, including a fingerprint card authentication solution for payment, ID, access control, blockchain & cryptocurrency platforms, and cyber security. With manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States and its own factory in Thailand, CardLab offers high-quality technical design and manufacturing support for card solutions, including scalable security levels and existing infrastructure compatibility, making implementation affordable for end users. www.cardlab.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Lisa Terk, Investment Officer, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

Attachment