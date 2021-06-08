Andreea Porcelli Invites you to Las Vegas BITAngels Monthly Reception

Las Vegas, NV, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Join our In Person event gathering our global network of investors, strategic partners, and top tier companies in the blockchain space.

From 5:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday, June 15th



3 Presenting Companies



Wine and Hors D’Oeuvres, Networking and DJ set



At Bella Vita Blue Diamond Lounge and Restaurant



Present your company to over 50 investors (Click Here)



RSVP to Attend (Click Here)

BitAngels Photo Available

About this event

In this BitAngels Las Vegas event, we are so excited to have quality presentations and valuable networking and collaboration IN-PERSON! We will focus on Las Vegas entrepreneurs as well as expand to Nevada's and neighboring states' leaders, but our audience will consist of our global blockchain network.

AGENDA

5-5:30 pm: Welcome

5:30-5:40 pm: Presenter #1 TBA

5:40-5:50 pm: Presenter #2 TBA

5:50 - 6 pm Presenter #3 TBA

6-7,30 pm: Networking - Join us as we have cocktails, apps, and a DJ set.



Contact us:

ANDREEA PORCELLI

SWISS GROWTH FORUM LLC

www.swissgrowthforum.org

Mobile: +1 702-528-7280

Email: aporcelli@swissgrowthforum.io



https://bitangels.network/