MINTMARK and BC Fund reached a comprehensive strategic cooperation

New York, NY , June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 6, the Florida headquarters of MINTMARK solemnly held a signing ceremony for the comprehensive cooperation between BC Fund and MINTMARK. Friends from various well-known media also came to interview and report on the event site.

BC Fund was established in Boston in 1994. For more than 20 years, it has been pursuing an investment strategy and seeking absolute returns, which is independent of the wide fluctuations of stocks, currencies and interest rates. BC manages assets for a diverse, complex, and global investor base, including donations, foundations, pensions, and high-net-worth individuals.

BC and MINTMARK will definitely bring better products to users in the coming time, and their global market distribution. Enter the Chinese market this year. In just a few months, tens of thousands of participants have gained a lot of attention. The monthly profit is as high as 30% of the resource bonus. This result is surprising and reasonable. After all, MINTMARK has nearly 800,000 users worldwide. Through cooperation, it will definitely bring users higher and better. Stable income.

MINTMARK was established in October 2019. Compared to BC, it is a young company. It needs to learn from BC in many places. For more than a year, MINTMARK has also grown rapidly with everyone’s support. Thanks for Friends from all walks of life who have given us support since, as well as the most important users who trust us, believe that it will bring more stable, safer and higher benefits.

Through the establishment of a win-win cooperation between the two parties, the comprehensive strategic cooperation between BC Fund Company and MINTMARK will surely create achievements that are more brilliant and lead everyone to create more wealth! In addition, MINTMARK will definitely become synonymous with higher-level and larger-scale quantitative funds, copying the Simmons miracle, and bringing new growth points to global quantitative investment.

