Hexagon Digital Wave to deliver Ultrasonic Examination machine for Aerospace industry

Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites signed a contract with a US based Type 3 composite cylinder manufacturer to supply Ultrasonic Examination (UE) equipment for its cylinders intended for the aerospace industry. The UE equipment will enable the testing of the interior metallic liners for structural integrity and manufacturing flaws prior to completing the composite overwrap.



Driving energy transformation

“We feel privileged to deliver our first aerospace UE installation and have our equipment chosen for such a technically advanced industry,” says Keith Fountain, UE International Sales Manager. “The non-destructive testing attributes play a vital role in the design to ensure operational flight safety”.

About the market

UE uses advanced electronics and sensors that assess the structural integrity of high-pressure metallic cylinders for overall safety. UE has been the market leader in periodic testing for high-pressure seamless metallic cylinders for 15 years and allows customers to test their cylinders without venting the gaseous contents. This has a number of positive impacts to both the environment and business that we service.

Timing

The UE machine will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com

