Cavotec wins EUR 5M in additional cleantech orders to equip world’s largest container ships with ShorePower systems

Cavotec has won a series of orders in the second quarter with a total value of EUR 5M – to equip the world’s largest new-build container ships with ShorePower systems. This is in addition to EUR 3M in orders already secured in the first quarter. The powerful cleantech technologies enables dramatic pollution reductions and are the latest example of how Cavotec is enabling the modernization and decarbonization of the global ports and shipping sector.

“We’re proud to support the world’s major container shipping lines in their journey towards sustainable operations. As the leading supplier of shore power systems, Cavotec is trusted to provide worldwide connection compatibility for vessels using shoreside power supply,” says Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

The majority of orders are for new-build container vessels for international shipping line MSC and for Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), one of the world’s largest ship builders. With these orders, MSC and SHI are demonstrating their trust in Cavotec’s innovative ShorePower systems, Cavotec’s global footprint, and our capacity to provide comprehensive local support throughout design, installation, and commissioning.

Cavotec will supply PowerAMPReels for MSC, SHI, and a number of other customers. The majority of the systems will be fitted to new-build container ships with a capacity of 24,000 TEU. The PowerAMPReels systems also include weather-proof enclosures. On each vessel, one ShorePower system will be installed on the port side and one on the starboard side to enable fast and safe connection to shoreside electricity in every port where available.

For further details please contact:



Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: investor@cavotec.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 9 June 2021.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

