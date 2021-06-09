SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today

| Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA

Kverva, NORWAY

The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 20.00 per share as from today, 9 June 2021.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.