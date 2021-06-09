June is “National Dairy Month”: Camel Milk Takes Center Stage

Clearwater, Florida, United States, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Wellness LLC announces the distribution of Camelicious camel milk powder in conjunction with National Dairy Month.

June 2021 is “National Dairy Month,” a celebration started in 1937 as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. The commemoration was established by grocer organizations sponsoring “National Milk Month.” By 1939, June became the official “dairy month.”

It wouldn’t be right to celebrate National Dairy Month without highlighting camel milk, a diet staple of the Bedouins and other nomadic cultures for thousands of years. The Bedouins, who follow an ancient, traditional diet, rarely develop chronic health conditions common in the Western world, such as diabetes and heart disease.

The global market for camel milk is booming, projected to be a 10 billion dollar industry by 2027, according to Business Insider. Investors in health-related products are showing great interest in capturing a market share early. Gut health is a trending consumer health concern, with several research studies establishing the benefits of camel milk on gut microbiota.

Powdered camel milk provides the full array of health benefits of fresh milk, without the challenges of higher cost, shipping problems, and the risk of spoilage. Camelicious® Camel Milk Powder is now widely available in the USA on Amazon.com for Prime Members, Walmart.com, Google Shopping, eBay, and directly at the Camelicious website, https://camelicioususa.com/.

With the range of nutritional benefits of camel milk becoming more broadly understood by health-conscious Americans, it is becoming a staple in many homes. Children and adults enjoy the fresh, rich flavor of a milk product that is low in lactose, free from the two proteins that trigger milk allergy, helps to control blood sugar levels, and decreases insulin resistance. A relative newcomer to the market, Camelicious Camel Milk Powder has been FDA-registered since 2019.

Camel milk is rich in critical vitamins and nutrients such as vitamins A and B, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron, and it has five times the vitamin C of cow milk. The powdered version of camel milk distributed by Nutra Wellness, LLC, a Florida-based company, is one of the most affordable and convenient camel milk products. The milk is produced with a state-of-the-art “flash pasteurization” process that preserves the color, flavor, and fresh taste while protecting the wealth of body-restoring nutrients.

“We are passionate about introducing the health benefits of camel milk to the Western world, in a powdered form that is delicious, easy to use, non-GMO, free from antibiotics and hormones – it just doesn’t get any better.” – Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Nutra Wellness LLC.

Website: https://camelicioususa.com/