Global e-Commerce Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $16,215.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 22.9% for 2020-2027

The global e-commerce market is expected to reach $16,215.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
This market is majorly driven by rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones, growing dependency on social media to promote e-commerce platforms, growing omni-channel business models, and the advent of new payment modes. In addition, e-commerce automation offers immense growth opportunities for players operating in the e-commerce market.
- Based on business model, the horizontal e-commerce models segment commanded the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.
- Based on browsing medium, the desktop/laptop segment accounted for the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.
- Based on payment mode, the card payment segment commanded the largest share of the e-commerce market in 2020.
- Based on offering, the beauty & fashion products segment accounted for the largest share of the global e-commerce market in 2020.
- Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.
Market Environment
Regulatory Analysis
North America
- Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)
- Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA)
- Electronic Fund Transfer Act (Eft)
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB)
- Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)
- Uniform Electronic Commerce Act
Europe
- Electronic Commerce (EC Directive) Regulations 2002
- Data Protection Act 1998
- The Distance Selling Act 2000
- ICO Cookie Law
Asia-Pacific
- Contract Law and Electronic Signature Law
- Law on Protection of the Rights and Interests of Consumers
- Cybersecurity Law
- Electronic Signature Law
- Consumer Contracts Act (Act No. 61 of 12 May 2000)
- Act on Specified Commercial Transactions (Act No. 57 of 4 June 1976)
- Act on the Protection of Personal Information (Act No. 57 of 30 May 2003)
- Act on Regulation of Transmission of Specified Electronic Mail (Act No. 26 of 17 April 2002)
- Framework Act on Electronic Documents and Transactions
- The Information Technology (It) Act of 2000
- Electronic Transactions Act 1999
Rest of the World
- Electronic Contracts
- Brazilian Consumer Protection and Defense Code (Law 8,078/1990)
- Brazilian Internet Act (Law 12,965/2014).
- Electronic Transactions and Commerce Law (Federal Law No. (1) of 2006)
- Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECT)
- Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA)
Supply Chain Analysis
Pestel Analysis
Porter's Five forces Analysis
Global E-Commerce Market Trends and Strategies
- Big Data in E-Commerce
- Cloud-Based E-Commerce Platforms
- Same-Day Deliveries
- E-Commerce Companies Investing in Brick-and-Mortar Stores
- M-Commerce In E-Retailing
Market Insights
Drivers
- Rising Penetration of the Internet and Smartphones
- Growing Usage of Social Media and Social Commerce
- Growth in the Omni-Channel Business Model
- Advancement of Multiple Payment Modes
Restraints
- Online Frauds and Cybersecurity Issues
Opportunities
- E-commerce automation
- Expansion of cross-border e-commerce
Challenges
- Local Laws and Legislation Affecting Cross-Border E-Commerce
- Trust Deficit due to Lack of touch and Feel Experience
Trends
- Use of AR and VR In E-Commerce
- On-site Customization and Personalized Experience
Impact of Covid-19 On the E-Commerce Market
Company Profiles
- Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.)
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
- Walmart Inc. (U.S.) The Home Depot Inc. (U.S.)
- JD.com Inc. (China)
- Rakuten Inc. (Japan)
- Otto GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Zalando SE (Germany)
- Priceline.com (U.S.)
- B2W Digital (Brazil)
- Groupon Inc. (U.S.)
- Inter Ikea Systems B.V. (Netherlands)
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)
- Shopify Inc. (U.S.)
- Wayfair Inc. (U.S.)
- Suning.Com Co. Ltd. (China)
- Best Buy Co. Inc. (U.S.)
- Tesco Plc (U.K.)
