Global $3 Billion Digital Textile Printing Markets to 2027

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Textile Printing is projected to reach a revised US$3 billion by the year 2027 after a US$230 million erosion in market value in the year 2020.

In the post COVID-19 period, the versatile benefits of digital textile printing over conventional printing methods will help bring back growth opportunities. Digital printing offers a number of benefits over traditional printing such as efficient set-up as well as speed, cost-effectiveness, shorter lead times, improved design aesthetics, customization options, workflow efficiencies, cost reduction and flexibility.

With digital printing technology, computerized alterations facilitate instant sampling and proofing of the designs due to which less time is required for obtaining the desired output. Digital printing can be implemented on a one-meter cloth, which implies there is no restriction on volume of cloth, allowing designers to maintain exclusivity of their designs.

With the digital textile printing technology, a range of printed fabrics made with silk, polyester, and cotton, among others can be made available to the consumers. Digital printing offers designers with unlimited opportunity to create colored textiles. Growth will also be fueled by digital technology's ability to print intricate designs over polyester and silk.

Increasing desire of larger brands and retailers to cut down risk is driving growth in the digital textile printing market. Typically, retailers and big brands invest in around 10-20 designs, particularly for home decor and fashion products, which can generate interest among buyers during a specific season.

By using digital workflow processes, players can maintain a larger range of options, thus lowering risk associated with unused and unsold products. With the development of high-speed and high-quality printing systems, companies can also reduce time-to-market. The technology also facilitates a shift from printing to be taken up in larger production units towards printing at smaller and cottage industries that focus on specialty printing applications.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.

Colorjet Group

DuPont

Durst Phototechnik AG

DyStar Group

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kiian Digital, Brand of JK Group

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

Sensient Colors UK Ltd.

SPGPrints B.V.

Trendvision Technology ( Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-May 2020

Digital Textile Printing: A Prelude

Versatile Benefits of Digital Textile Printing Over Conventional Printing Methods Boosts Market Prospects

Advantages of Digital Textile Printing in a Nut Shell

Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing

Rise in Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive Growth

Growing Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Roll To Roll Printing Accounts for Major Share

Analysis by Ink Type

Factors Hampering Growth

M&A Activity Paves Way for Improved Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

Select Recent Product Developments

High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market: Opportunities Galore

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market

Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor

Through-Print Textile Printing: A Challenge for Digital Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Millenials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories and Increasing Middle Class Affluence: A Strong Growth Driver

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Industry in China

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential

European Printed Textiles Market Breakdown by Type (Analog Vs Digital): 2019

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Soft Signage & Display Printing: Opportunities for Growth

Market Analytics

Market Overview

An Overview of India's Textile Industry

Digital Textile Printing Drives Growth Prospects

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8l278



