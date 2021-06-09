Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Report 2021-2027 - Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dental Restorative Supplies market will need to navigate short-term challenges to reach a projected US$5.1 billion by 2027

Few of the baseline drivers in the market which are expected to kick back-in in the post COVID-19 period include global prevalence of dental caries and the ensuing increase in the volume of tooth repair procedures to restore and rehabilitate the form or function of missing or damaged teeth.

The growth in the market will continue to benefit from increased acceptance of elective cosmetic dentistry treatments supported by health benefits such as better facial aesthetics, improved oral hygiene and reduced risk of dental problems caused by overbite and under bite malocclusion problems.

Innovations will re-surface to drive growth especially those related to dental restorative products and solutions aimed at enhancing tooth-blending effect, wear resistance, durable and long-lasting polish ability, and optimized viscosity and no-drip formulations that reduce chair time for the clinician and the patient.

A key trend prior to the COVID-19 slowdown was the growing popularity of white composite filings as a welcome alternative to the conventional darker amalgam fillings together with the growing preference for porcelain veneer as an alternative to dental crowns and caps.

Europe represents the largest market worldwide supported by aging population and a parallel rise in dental disorders. A key distinguishing trend in the region is the concerted efforts being taken to phase out dental amalgams in restoration procedures and utilize alternatives such as composite resins and glass ionomers.

Asia-Pacific including China is a major market forecast to be led by factors such as changing dietary habits, poor oral care in Southeast Asian countries and the resulting increase in the burden of dental diseases; growing disposable income and increasing per capita healthcare spending; rapid growth in the number of dental clinics and easy access to dental care; and spurt in dental tourism and the resulting development of dental clinic and laboratory infrastructure.



Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured):

3M ESPE AG

Coltene/Whaledent AG

DenMat Holdings, LLC

Dentsply Sirona

DMG America, LLC

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corporation

Kulzer GmbH

Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC

Premier Dental Products Company

Shofu, Inc.

Silmet Ltd.

VOCO GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Restorative Dentistry: An Indispensable Field of Dentistry

Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures

Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market, Composites to Witness High Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials

Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products

Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor

Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market

As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum

UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams

Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam

Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials

Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams

Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels

Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations

Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials

Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures

Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations

Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time

Advancements in Composite Materials

Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry

Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material

Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications

Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth

Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination

Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials

Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations

All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor

Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials

Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration

Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight

Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry

Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern

Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?

Innovations in Restorative Materials

S82 Fluorcanasite

Zirconia

Lithium Disilicate

Cention N

Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements

Conventional Provisional Materials

Advanced Materials

Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview

Digital Impression Systems

Chairside CAD/CAM Systems

Digital Scanners and Cameras

Open and Closed Architecture

Software for Digital Dental Restorations

DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW

Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Transforming Role of Dental Practices

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction

Types of Dental Restorative Materials

Direct Restorative Materials

Indirect Restorative Materials

Bonding Materials

Dental Impression Materials

Biomaterials

Dental Amalgams

Types of Dental Amalgams

Glass Ionomers

Composite Resins

Dental Ceramics

Bonding Agents

A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

UNITED STATES

Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview

Aging Population Drives Demand for Restorative Supplies

Concerns over Mercury Pollution Leads to a Slide in Demand for Dental Amalgam

Calls to Cease Use of Dental Amalgams Gain Strength in the US

EPA Enacts Dental Rule to Control Mercury Discharge from Dental Practices

Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise

Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations

Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market

Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments

Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market

Reimbursement Scenario

Coding for Dental Restorations

CDT Definition for Porcelain/Ceramic Materials Widened

CANADA

Market Overview

JAPAN

Market Overview

CHINA

Dental Market in China: Promising Growth Opportunities Ahead

Dental Restorative Supplies Market Positioned for Growth

EUROPE

Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview

Europe to Phase Down of Dental Amalgams: Bans Use in Children and Lactating and Pregnant Women

Composite Dental Filling Material Gains Popularity in Europe

Demand for Easy & Efficient Products Bodes well for Dental Bonding Agents Market

Advancing Product Delivery Modes: Potential for Revenue Growth

Dental Market in Europe: STable Growth Ahead

European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation

Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry: A Glance at Select Deal for 2016-2019

FRANCE

Dental Care Market in France: An Overview

GERMANY

Market Overview

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Dental Care Market in UK: An Overview

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

AUSTRALIA

Market Overview

INDIA

Market Overview

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

Market Overview

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

Africa: Lack of Access to Oral Healthcare Presents Challenges

South Africa: Government Policies and Aging Population to Drive Growth

