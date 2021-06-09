Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

| Source: Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Espoo, FINLAND

Rovio Entertainment Corporation               Stock Exchange Release           June 9, 2021 at 11.30 a.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Kieran O’Leary 
Position:Other Senior Manager 
   
Initial Notification  
Reference number:743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210608121742_2 
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568 
   
 

Transaction details

 
Transaction date:June 8, 2021

 		 
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration 
 
Instrument:Share 
 

ISIN:		 

FI4000266804		 
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 1,476 Unit price: 0 EUR

 

 

 		 
Aggregated transactions:

 
Volume:(1): Volume: 1,476 
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

0 EUR		 

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
rene.lindell@rovio.com
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985

