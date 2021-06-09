Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

| Source: Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Espoo, FINLAND

Rovio Entertainment Corporation               Stock Exchange Release           June 9, 2021 at 11.30 a.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name: Heini Kaihu  
Position: Other Senior Manager  
     
Initial Notification    
Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210608120543_2  
     
Issuer
Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation  
LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568  
     
 

Transaction details

 
Transaction date: June 8, 2021

  		 
Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration  
 
Instrument: Share  
 

ISIN: 		 

FI4000266804 		 
 
Volume: (1): Volume: 2,952 Unit price: 0 EUR

 

 

  		 
Aggregated transactions:

 
Volume: (1): Volume: 2,952  
 

Volume weighted average price: 		 

0 EUR 		 

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
rene.lindell@rovio.com
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com