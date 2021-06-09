The global medical electrode market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3%

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Electrodes Market by Product, Technology, Application, Usage, - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096181/?utm_source=GNW





Diagnostic medical electrodes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on products, the medical electrodes market is segmented into diagnostic medical electrodes and therapeutic medical electrodes.In 2020, the diagnostic medical electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market.



The large share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising emphasis on preventive medicine, increasing awareness of healthcare among people, and an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases.



Disposable medical electrodes segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on usability, medical electrodes are categorized into disposable electrodes and reusable electrodes.In 2020, the disposable electrodes segment dominated the medical electrodes market.



This segment is also expected to register a higher growth rate than the reusable electrodes segment during the forecast period. The large share of the disposable electrodes segment is attributed to the growing adoption of disposable electrodes owing to its low risk of cross-contamination and cost-effectiveness.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the medical electrodes market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market.



North America is the largest market for medical electrodes.Factors such as the high prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases and increasing product innovation in the region are driving the growth of the North American market.



However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases, growth in the aging population, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing focus of major players on enhancing their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries



.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19%

• By Designation - C-level: 33%, D-level: 40%, and Others: 27%

• By Region - North America: 36%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 19%, and Rest of the World: 17%



