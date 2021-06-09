Global Head Mounted Display Market Report 2021: Market is Growing at a CAGR of Approx 35%, 2020-2026

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head Mounted Display Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global head-mounted display market is growing at a CAGR of nearly 35.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include rising adoption in consumer applications and increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology.

Head-mounted displays are regarded as highly immersive display devices that are significantly targeted towards e-learning, video games, and other kinds of digital entertainment. This immersive display device is normally used for watching movies and playing games as it can offer a more realistic and entirely immersive in-game environment to the user.



During the gameplay, head motion tracking is enabled, which makes the game even more realistic. Therefore, the users are playing PC games with head-mounted displays that will show a higher enjoyment level compared to the users playing computer games with conventional setup. As a result, the head-mounted display supports boosting the users' enjoyment while making the game more interesting to play. Therefore, the rising launches of VR games have been witnessed over the years.

For instance, in March 2021, Sony declared that it will launch a new slate of PlayStation VR games, which includes a VR adaptation of Doom 3, I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, Fracked, After the Fall, Song in the Smoke, and Zenith: The Last City - The Fracture.



All these games declared to be available for PlayStation 5, however, some are expected to be released on PlayStation 4 as well. Additionally, in February 2021, Sony declared a new generation of PlayStation VR for its PlayStation 5 console. This headset declared to be available with a higher-resolution screen, redesigned controller, a single cord rather than the original cable box, and other upgrades. These new launches of VR games are supporting to drive market growth.

Further, rising funding opportunity in head mounted displays are estimated to offer an opportunity for market growth.

However, the high cost of head mounted devices and certain health side issues, including headache, is expected to hinder the adoption of head mounted displays.



Segmental Outlook



The market is segmented based on application and technology. Based on application, the market is classified into entertainment, commercial, medical, military and defense, education, industrial, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into VR and AR.



Global Head Mounted Display Market Share by Technology, 2020 (%)



Augmented Reality (AR) Technology is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

The growth of AR applications has been led by the solutions that enable consumers to imagine and experience the product and service earlier buying it and visualize products.

The demand for AR technology will further accelerate owing to the rising innovations in AR headsets. For instance, in September 2019, Cambridge engineers, UK have developed a new AR head-mounted display that provides a realistic 3D viewing experience, without the commonly associated side effects of eyestrain or nausea.



The head mounted display is of high brightness and appropriate for a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor applications. Further research is continuing exploring its potential use in areas of diverse applications including hospitality, training, outdoor sport, CAD (computer-aided design) development, defense applications and construction, data manipulation, as well as miniaturizing the current head-mounted prototype to a glasses-based format.



Market Players Outlook



Key players operating in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corp., and BAE Systems plc. The market players are focusing on the development of head mounted displays for different applications.

