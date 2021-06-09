SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating PSAC, SKLZ, MMCFX, and MGSEX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., Skillz Inc., AMG Veritas China Fund Class N, and AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund Class N. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law relating to its proposed merger with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd. ("Faraday Future"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PSAC will acquire Faraday Future through a reverse merger that will result in Faraday becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Skillz Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights as a Skillz shareholder, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

AMG Veritas China Fund Class N (NASDAQ: MMCFX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating AMG Veritas China Fund Class N regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund - Class N (NASDAQ: MGSEX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating AMG Veritas Asia Pacific Fund - Class N regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

